Venezuela today sent Israel its first shipment of crude oil since mid-2020, a source told Bloomberg.

The shipment is part of a broader plan to open Venezuela’s oil export market, which has undergone changes since the arrest of former President Nicolás Maduro and the rise to power of his successor, Delcy Rodríguez.

The delivery marks the end of Venezuela’s embargo on Israel and is the first of its kind since 2020, when about 470,000 barrels of oil were shipped. The Ministry of Energy declined to comment on the report.

Bloomberg noted that the shipment is one of the signs of Venezuela’s ongoing policy shift following the Maduro era.