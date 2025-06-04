The Director General of the Israel Ministry of Defense (IMOD), Maj. Gen. (Res.) Amir Baram, and the head of the IMOD International Defense Cooperation Directorate (SIBAT), Brig. Gen. (Res.) Yair Kulas, presented Defense Minister Israel Katz with the 2024 defense exports report, revealing that defense industries secured new contracts worth $14.795 billion throughout the year.

Israel again reached an all-time peak in defense exports in 2024, marking the fourth consecutive record-breaking year in the scope of defense agreements. Throughout the year, Israel's various defense industries signed hundreds of significant defense contracts worldwide with the help and support of the IMOD, including over half of these deals (56.8%) being mega-deals, valued at least $100 million each.

Since the outbreak of war on October 7, 2023, the IMOD and defense industries have operated in emergency mode, mobilizing for the war effort with round-the-clock IDF production while maintaining foreign client manufacturing. The war's operational achievements and the proven battlefield performance of Israeli systems have driven strong international demand for Israeli defense technology, concluding 2024 on a remarkably high note with record-breaking export deals.

Notably, the export of missiles, rockets, and air defense systems reached a new significant milestone, accounting for 48% of the total deal volume, up from 36% in 2023. Similarly, satellite and space systems exports saw substantial growth, representing 8% of deals in 2024 compared to 2% in 2023. Additionally, there was significant growth in contracts with European countries, which accounted for 54% of the total deal volume in 2024, compared to 35% in 2023.

Significant tiers of defense exports: Missile, rocket, and air defense systems (48%), vehicles and APCs (9%), satellites and space systems (8%), radar and EW (8%), manned aircraft and avionics (8%), observation and optronics (6%), intelligence, information and cyber systems (4%), ammunition and armaments (3%), weapon stations and launchers (2%), C4I and communication systems (2%), drones and UAVs (1%), and maritime systems and platforms (1%).

Defense export data by geographic distribution: Europe (54%), Asia and the Pacific Region (23%), Abraham Accords countries (12%), North America (9%), Latin America (1%), and Africa (1%).

Distribution of agreements by financial scope: Agreements over $100 million (56.8%), agreements between $50-100 million (9.5%), agreements between $10-50 million (16.3%), and agreements up to $10 million (17.4%).

Defense Minister Israel Katz stated: “Precisely during a difficult and complex year of war, Israel has broken an all-time record in defense exports - $15 billion. This tremendous achievement is a direct result of the successes of the IDF and defense industries against Hamas in Gaza, Hezbollah in Lebanon, the Houthis in Yemen, the Ayatollah regime in Iran, and in additional arenas where we operate against Israel's enemies. The world sees Israeli strength and seeks to be a partner in it. We will continue strengthening the IDF and the Israeli economy through security innovation to ensure clear superiority against any threat - anywhere and anytime.”

IMOD Director General, Maj. Gen. (Res.) Amir Baram, added: “The new record in Israeli defense exports, achieved during a year of war, reflects more than anything else the growing global appreciation for Israeli technology’s proven capabilities. Israeli systems have resonated throughout the Middle East this past year. More nations want to protect their citizens using Israeli defense equipment.

To support the IDF’s immediate and long-term needs, we must continue this momentum in defense exports, enabling us to strengthen the IDF with more systems, develop the next generation of capabilities, and bolster Israel’s economy. We must expand Israel’s defense production base to ensure continuous and sustained security readiness, even during challenging periods, while enabling greater export capacity. We will work to expand existing markets, break into new markets, and better leverage Israel's unique defense-tech ecosystem.”

Head of SIBAT, Brig. Gen. (Res.) Yair Kulas: “For the fourth consecutive year, we’re witnessing record-breaking Israeli defense exports, with 2024 reaching an all-time high of over $14.7 billion. These impressive results stem from an innovative, creative, and pioneering defense industry, producing cutting-edge systems across air, land, intelligence, and naval domains. This export volume reinforces Israel's position as a leading defense-technology powerhouse and demonstrates the superior quality of Israeli systems and international confidence in their proven battlefield capabilities.

The unique partnership between our defense industries, the IDF, the Defense Ministry personnel, and SIBAT creates competitive advantages in global markets. Israel’s defense industry has shown a remarkable ability to optimally serve the IDF’s wartime needs while simultaneously meeting the growing global demand.”