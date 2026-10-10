A serious shooting incident occurred on Saturday evening at a home in Yavne, where a 28-year-old man was seriously wounded, apparently by a bullet accidentally discharged from a firearm belonging to his 21-year-old brother, who works as a security guard.

According to preliminary findings from the investigation, the younger brother, who legally possesses the firearm as part of his work as a security guard, was at home when the gun discharged, striking his older brother.

Emergency medical teams were dispatched to the scene following the shooting, and the victim was evacuated to a hospital for medical treatment in serious condition.

Police have launched an investigation into the circumstances of the incident, including how the firearm discharged and what led to the older brother's serious injuries.