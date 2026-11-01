Hollywood filmmaker Michael Mann, 83, was hospitalized in Los Angeles after accidentally shooting himself in the leg during a firearms training session at a shooting range.

According to a report by Variety, Mann accidentally discharged his weapon while attempting to place it in its holster. The injury was described as minor and superficial, and his representatives confirmed that he was released after receiving medical treatment.

The incident occurred Saturday at a licensed shooting range in Los Angeles, where Mann was participating in target practice. The accidental discharge took place as he attempted to holster his firearm. The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed the incident and said Mann was in stable condition when authorities received the report.

A statement released by Mann's representatives said: "On Saturday, at a shooting range, a firearm discharged while being placed in its holster, resulting in a superficial injury to director Michael Mann. He received treatment and is being released."

Mann is regarded as one of the most prominent directors in American cinema, having directed a series of acclaimed crime and thriller films, including Heat, Thief, Manhunter, Miami Vice and The Insider.

He is currently working on Heat 2, a sequel to his acclaimed 1995 crime drama starring Al Pacino and Robert De Niro. The original film centered on the confrontation between Pacino's LAPD detective Vincent Hanna and De Niro's professional criminal Neil McCauley. The upcoming production is expected to feature Leonardo DiCaprio, Christian Bale and Adam Driver.