ראש הממשלה בנימין נתניהו נפגש עם סגן נשיא פרגוואי פדרו אליאנה

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday met with Vice President of Paraguay Pedro Alliana in his Jerusalem office.

During the meeting, the two discussed strengthening relations and expanding cooperation between the two countries.

The Prime Minister welcomed the Vice President on his visit to Israel, asked to send his warm regards to President Peña, and thanked Paraguay for its friendship and steadfast support for the State of Israel throughout the war.

The meeting was attended by Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar, Paraguayan Foreign Minister Rubén Ramírez Lezcano, Paraguayan Minister of Environment and Sustainable Development Rolando de Barros, Head of the National Security Council Shmuel Ben-Ezra, Foreign Policy Advisor Ofir Falk, and the ambassadors of both countries.