IDF forces on Wednesday demolished the home of terrorist Qadri Samara, who murdered Netanel "Nati" Shakron at the Ein Raya spring in Binyamin.

During the demolition, a powerful explosion was heard during the demolition in Givat Ze’ev and other communities in the area.

Shakron, a 48-year-old resident of Alei Zahav, arrived at the spring near Neve Tzuf on the morning before Yom Kippur (the Day of Atonement) together with his eldest son in order to immerse ahead of the holy day. The terrorist opened fire on them, killing Shakron.

Security forces immediately launched a manhunt for the terrorist. During his escape, a soldier fired at him and wounded him, and he fled to a hospital in Ramallah. About three hours after the attack, soldiers from the Duvdevan Unit arrived at the hospital and apprehended him.

Shakron is survived by his wife, Merav, and six children: Yoav, Talya, Yael, Tamar, Noa, and Uri. His eldest son is in 11th grade, and his youngest is four years old.

He worked as an information systems analyst at Hachshara Insurance Company. His wife, Dr. Merav Shakron, is a lecturer at Ariel University.

Shortly after the attack at the spring, before Samara was apprehended, soldiers from the Paratroopers Brigade’s 890th Battalion thwarted another attempted attack near the community of Ganim in the Menashe Brigade sector. The troops eliminated a terrorist who attempted a ramming attack and arrested another terrorist who was in the vehicle.