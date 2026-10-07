American actress Sydney Sweeney is seriously considering converting to Judaism and starting a family with her partner, Jewish music producer Scooter Braun, according to a report by Page Six.

The report indicates that the couple’s relationship is growing stronger and that they have already begun discussing marriage and children. “The couple is discussing having their own family and Scooter feels strongly on the subject," a source told the outlet.

Sweeney, who recently celebrated her 29th birthday, has reportedly taken initial steps toward conversion. According to the report, she has met with two rabbis and joined Braun for Rosh Hashanah services at Temple Sholom, a Conservative synagogue in Greenwich, Connecticut.

Reports indicate that Sweeney and Braun began dating in the summer of 2025. Braun, 45, was previously married to Yael Cohen, with whom he shares three children. The couple divorced in 2022.

Last month, Braun publicly posted a birthday tribute to Sweeney. “You make me smile harder, laugh louder, adventure more, and dream bigger," he wrote. “You’ve made the ordinary feel exciting and the future feel like something I can’t wait to get to."