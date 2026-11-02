Dr Hana Katan in conversation with Chaninat Hashem Gordon

Chaninat Hashem, mother of Israeli Muay Thai champion Ahavat Hashem "Golden Boy" Gordon, spoke to Israel National News-Arutz Sheva about her journey from Hong Kong to Judaism and Israel, her unconventional approach to education, and the values she instilled in her children - including her youngest son, Ahavat Hashem, whose public displays of Jewish pride have made a powerful impression around the world.

She also described how her spiritual journey began long before she formally converted to Judaism. Born and raised in Hong Kong, which was then a British colony, she said she had always felt she was searching for something deeper in life.

"I believed in G-d because I studied the Bible in school," she recalled. "I loved the stories of Abraham, Isaac and Sarah. They were beautiful, almost like fairy tales to me. I loved those stories, although at the time they seemed very distant, and I didn't really think of them as something real."

Nevertheless, prayer was always an important part of her life. She said she would speak to G-d in her heart, particularly when things were difficult, or she felt that people did not understand her.

"That was my place where I could hide, where I could run to when everything wasn't going right for me. I always felt that He listened and answered me."

Everything began to change when she met her husband, Dr. Azra Gordon. After discovering that he was Jewish, she began reading the Tanakh and gradually connected the stories and beliefs she had encountered throughout her life.

"That's how I discovered Judaism," she said. "Then Hashem (G-d) showed me Shabbat, and from there I started reading more and more. I began going to the synagogue, and I started keeping the mitzvot without even knowing that I needed to convert. In my heart, I had already converted before I went through the official process."

She said she subsequently felt that G-d was guiding her toward another major step: making aliyah to Israel.

The decision was not an easy one, particularly given the security situation in Israel at the time and the frequent terrorist attacks. Nevertheless, she and her husband decided to pursue the move.

She recalled that she kept much of her dream to herself, sharing it only with her husband and the real estate agent who was helping them sell their home.

What happened next, she believes, was nothing short of a miracle.

"Nobody could sell homes in our neighborhood. People had been trying for two or three years because the market was so bad. But we managed to sell our house within two weeks," she said.

Even the real estate agent was astonished. When Chaninat Hashem first told her about her dream, the agent thought she was crazy, but agreed to give it a try.

"One thing I learned is that my heart was always open. I don't really doubt; I just receive and follow. When I look back, I'm glad I did. If I hadn't, I don't know where I would be today."

Chaninat Hashem and her husband are now raising seven children, each with a name that incorporates "Hashem" and carries a personal meaning.

She acknowledged that their unusual names sometimes surprise Israelis, who are not accustomed to hearing them.

"All their names have Hashem in them," she explained. "People ask me why, because in Israel nobody names their children like that."

Among the names are Otzmat Hashem, Teshurat Hashem, which she described as a beautiful, classic Hebrew expression meaning a gift, Emmunat Hashem, Kibbe Yah Mishaati, meaning "G-d answered my request," Simchat HashemBelibenu, and Ru’ach Hashem Bachayenu, as well as Ahavat Hashem.

"Each one of them has a story. That's why they have the names they do."

Chaninat Hashem admits to having taken a central role in her children's upbringing, personally overseeing much of their education and daily routines. Her children were raised with a strong emphasis on physical activity, proper nutrition, discipline, and healthy habits.

She explained that her background as a trainer in Hong Kong and the US had influenced her approach to parenting and education.

"I think that because of that background, I developed leadership qualities, and I used them with the children," she said, adding with a smile that patience was something she had to work hard to develop.

She was quick, however, to emphasize that she was not the only teacher in their lives. Their father, other educators, and families in Israel who shared similar values all played important roles.

The family practiced what is known as unschooling, allowing the children considerable freedom to explore their interests and decide what they wanted to learn rather than imposing a rigid timetable.

"We gave them opportunities to explore freely and didn't oppress them by telling them they had to learn certain things at certain times of the day. As a result, they really enjoyed learning."

Education extended far beyond the classroom. The family spent much of its time outdoors, keeping donkeys, goats and chickens, maintaining an organic garden and making compost. The children learned practical skills, worked with their hands, built things and cared for the animals.

There were daily chores, but much of their learning took place through movement, exploration and travel.

The family regularly visited museums and historical sites, taking trips throughout Israel to help the children experience Jewish history firsthand.

"We wanted them to see different places in history and learn about it with their own eyes, touching things and experiencing them," she said.

One particularly memorable trip took the family to the north, including Akko (Acre), where the children went searching for the source of tekhelet, the blue dye used for tzitzit.

"It was so much fun. They went into the water looking for tekhelet. I was always looking for something interesting for them, and I was learning along with them. Honestly, I don't think I was really their teacher. They were my teachers. They gave me the opportunity to learn, too."

Chaninat Hashem expresses her immense gratitude for instilling in her children a deep sense of Jewish identity and pride, pointing in particular to her youngest son, Ahavat Hashem, whose appearances around the world wearing his kippah, tzitzit and Israeli flag have become a powerful expression of Jewish identity.

Chaninat Hashem added that supporting her children has always been a natural part of her role as a mother. She accompanies them on their travels and makes sure they receive support in every aspect of their lives.

"I felt that I should be with them," she explained. "Especially after their father passed away, I didn't want to let them travel by themselves. I took care of them in every way I could."

That support includes nutrition, ensuring they eat properly, providing supplements and massages, and looking after their mental and spiritual well-being.

She also makes a point of talking with them about different issues and helping them maintain their connection with G-d through prayer and daily spiritual routines.

"I want to make sure that every day they really connect to Hashem, because when you're outside Israel, it's very easy to become distracted."

Having traveled with her children and experienced life outside Israel, she said she had become increasingly aware of the challenges of maintaining a strong Jewish identity abroad.

"When you're not in Israel, you can get lost out there," she said.

She recalled that visiting Chabad houses was one of the few experiences that made the family feel truly at home while traveling.

"We would go to the Chabad house, and suddenly, wow, we would see other Israelis and celebrate Shabbat together. But once you walk outside, it's like another world. We didn't feel that connection, and that was the scary part."

While a short trip abroad might be manageable for children traveling independently, she did not believe it was a good idea for her sons to spend extended periods away from Israel without their mother.

"I wanted to be there with them. It was good for them, too. They enjoyed having me around. I could cook with them, they weren't by themselves, and I would miss them if I stayed home."

Chaninat Hashem noted that her journey and contribution were far from over, expressing hope that she would continue to inspire others and raise her children with the same dedication and love.