Eight new rabbinical judges have been selected to serve on Israel's conversion courts, following seven years without new appointments. The committee approved the selections unanimously, backing the position of Israel's Chief Rabbi David Yosef.

According to a statement issued by the office of the Sephardi chief rabbi, Rabbi Yosef worked to increase the number of judges on the conversion courts to enable them to meet their targets and ensure that conversion proceedings are conducted in accordance with Jewish law.

The statement emphasized that, for the first time, all eight judges selected hold the qualifications required to serve as judges in the rabbinical courts.

The statement also said the move was intended to, "strengthen the Torah scholarship and professional standards of the conversion courts, bolster their standing and ensure their commitment to Jewish law."