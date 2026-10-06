The National Security Council (NSC) issued a public advisory on Tuesday ahead of the third anniversary of the October 7 massacre, calling on Israelis traveling or staying abroad to exercise heightened vigilance due to concerns over attempted attacks against Israelis and Jews.

The NSC noted that alongside demonstrations and disturbances expected in various countries, there is an increased risk of terrorist activity surrounding the anniversary of the massacre.

According to the NSC, terrorist organizations, foremost among them Iran and its proxies, Hamas, and global jihad organizations, view October 7 as a significant date and may seek to exploit it to carry out attacks against Israeli and Jewish targets abroad.

As part of its guidelines to the public, the NSC recommends avoiding advance publication on social media of details about travel plans and movements abroad, as well as refraining from posting content indicating service in the security forces.

The NSC urged Israelis to avoid traveling to countries subject to a Level 4 travel warning, including Jordan, Qatar, Somaliland, and Egypt, including the Sinai Peninsula.

In countries and regions subject to a Level 3 travel warning, Israelis are advised to minimize speaking Hebrew in crowded public places as much as possible.

In addition, the NSC recommends staying away from demonstrations and large gatherings and maintaining heightened awareness in public spaces. In the event of an emergency abroad, Israelis are instructed to contact local security forces first.