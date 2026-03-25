Israel's National Security Council (NSC) on Wednesday warned that the ongoing war with Iran is increasing the threat of terrorism against Israelis abroad, urging heightened caution ahead of the upcoming holiday period.

According to the NSC, several terrorist attacks in recent weeks-led by Iran and its proxies as well as lone-wolf attackers inspired by Iran-have either been carried out or thwarted. Some of these incidents targeted synagogues and Jewish sites, including explosives discovered in synagogues in Belgium and the Netherlands and an attempted attack on a synagogue in the United States.

The NSC reaffirmed its assessment that the Iranian regime will increase its efforts to carry out terrorist attacks against Israeli and Jewish targets abroad.

The warning comes as large numbers of Israelis gather overseas during Passover and other spring holidays and commemorative days such as Shavuot, Memorial Day, and Independence Day. These gatherings could serve as potential targets for terrorists, including both organized cells and lone-wolf attackers.

In light of the current situational assessment, the NSC is calling on Israelis abroad to exercise increased precautionary measures in any country worldwide.

Among the recommendations, the NSC strongly advises Israelis not to attend Passover events that are unsecured or held in open, public spaces.

Special caution was emphasized for countries bordering Iran-including Azerbaijan, Georgia, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, and the Gulf states. Israelis are advised not to participate in events, including holiday meals, at locations identified with Israel or Judaism in these countries, due to concerns that they could become targets for kinetic attacks by Iranian elements.

In Asia, and especially in Thailand and the Philippines, the public is urged to take increased precautions while staying in those countries.

Regarding the Sinai Peninsula, the NSC strongly recommends against staying in the region, except for travelers who are in transit to or from Taba Airport.

For Israelis departing from or arriving in Israel, the NSC recommends traveling via Ben Gurion Airport. Those who choose to depart or return via Egypt or Jordan are advised to do so only through Taba Airport in Egypt or Aqaba Airport in Jordan, and to avoid remaining in those countries longer than required for their flights.

The NSC also recommends avoiding, as much as possible, flights with connections in countries under a Level 4 (High Threat) travel warning.

The council urged the public to review the travel warnings on the NSC website and check the alert levels for different countries before traveling. Israelis are also advised to avoid posting real-time details on social media about their location, accommodations, entertainment plans, or any future plans that could reveal their whereabouts.

In addition, the public is advised to avoid attending events or visiting sites identified as Israeli or Jewish if they are not secured. Israelis should remain aware of their surroundings when visiting locations associated with Israel or Judaism-such as Chabad houses, synagogues, or restaurants-and to report anything unusual, including suspicious objects or individuals.

In the event of a threat or attack, Israelis are urged to immediately contact local security forces and ensure they know the local emergency numbers in advance. The NSC also recommends avoiding areas where there is a hostile atmosphere toward Israelis and Jews, including certain neighborhoods, districts, or markets in locations where public opinion is hostile to Israel.