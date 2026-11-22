Israeli defense officials received reports overnight into Sunday of five incidents of arson and property damage in Palestinian Arab villages in the Ramallah area and the South Hebron Hills.

According to the reports, vehicles were set on fire at several locations, attempted arson was documented, and graffiti in Hebrew was spray-painted on property.

The identities of those involved have not yet been established, and no arrests have been reported so far in connection with the incidents.

The reports came from villages including Deir as-Sudan, Malek and Deir Abu Mash'al in the Ramallah district, as well as At-Tuwani in the South Hebron Hills.

Footage circulated on Arabic social media shows vehicles burning and graffiti spray-painted on property. One slogan read, "Revenge", while others read, "With blood and fire Judea fell, with blood and fire Judea will rise" and "Regards, tefillin, don't play with fire".