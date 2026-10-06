The Amcha Yisrael party, led by Ofer Winter, continues to lose ground and is slipping further below the electoral threshold. A new poll conducted by the Midgam Institute for Channel 12 News gives the party just 1.5%, leaving it well outside the Knesset.

According to the poll, if elections were held today, Yashar would emerge as the largest party with 23 seats. Together wins 13 seats, while Likud receives 12.

The Democrats and Yisrael Beytenu each receive nine seats. United Torah Judaism and the Joint List follow with eight seats each, while Shas and Otzma Yehudit each earn seven.

The Religious Zionist-Zehut alliance wins six seats, according to the poll, while Ra’am receives five. The Reservists-Economic party crosses the electoral threshold with four seats.

Three parties fall short of the electoral threshold: Winter’s Amcha Yisrael with 1.5%, the Haredi Public party with 0.6%, and Blue and White with 0.5%.

By bloc, the current coalition receives 49 seats in the poll, while the opposition bloc reaches 54.