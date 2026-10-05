אבינתן אור: גם מתוך השבי התנגדתי לעסקה ״עובדה״ / קשת 12 - אבינתן אור בריאיון ראשון לאילנה דיין

Former hostage Avinatan Or spoke in an interview on Keshet 12’s investigative program “Uvda" about the thoughts that accompanied him during his captivity and his stance on hostage release negotiations. He shared that even while knowing a deal could secure his own freedom, he believed Israel should not agree to one at any cost.

Or recalled watching television footage of demonstrations calling for the hostages’ release during his time in captivity. He said he was certain his parents were not taking part in those protests.

“The debate was over matters of life and death, whether you save lives now or protect lives in the future," he explained. “It was clear to me that if we made a deal then, I would be released, but later, someone else would be sitting in my place."

He emphasized that he maintained this conviction while being held in Gaza. “It was clear to me that we shouldn’t make a deal at any cost. Israel needed to emerge victorious from this war," he said.

Or also described what he told one of his captors to make it clear he was prepared for a prolonged period in captivity.

“I told my captor: I’ll stay here for a day, two days, a year, two years, even ten years. Eventually, you’ll understand that I’m not worth holding, and that will be the victory."

אבינתן אור: אמרתי לאלוקים - עשיתי את חלקי, עכשיו תורך ״עובדה״ / קשת 12 - אבינתן אור בריאיון ראשון לאילנה דיין

During the interview, Or recounted a personal prayer he offered during his captivity.

“On the 70th day, I spoke to God and said: ‘Listen, I know I haven’t spoken to You in seven years, and it’s hypocritical of me to ask You for something now, especially when there’s a good chance I’ll forget You once I get out. So I’ll speak to You frankly: the Torah commands us to honor our parents, and I tried to do that even before October 7. Now it’s Your turn to fulfill the part that promises long life in the land.’"

Or added that his initial reunion with his parents after returning from captivity was deeply moving, noting that their first words left a lasting impression on him.

“When they saw me, they said, ‘We hope you’re not angry with us.’ I answered them, ‘I’m not angry with you. I’m proud of you.’ My parents fought for me like crazy."