On the eve of today’s national day of remembrance for the victims of the October 7 massacre, dozens of Beitar Jerusalem fans visited the graves of friends from the stands who were murdered on Simchat Torah three years ago and soldiers who fell in the fighting near the Gaza border.

Members of “Hod VeHadar," the Jerusalem-based supporters’ association, launched a moving initiative last night in memory of their friends who were murdered on October 7 and soldiers who fell in the battles near the Gaza border. They visited more than 60 graves of Beitar fans murdered in the October 7 massacre and soldiers killed in the fighting in the Gaza border communities.

The fans spread out across cemeteries throughout the country, visiting the graves of the fallen and those murdered, lighting memorial candles, praying for the elevation of their souls, and placing a letter on each grave for the family on behalf of the Beitar Jerusalem family.

In the letters left for the families, they wrote: “It is important to us to remind you: You are part of the Beitar family. You were part of it, and you are part of it today as well. We are here for you and on your behalf. Whenever you want to come to Teddy Stadium, the door is open to you. You will be welcomed there with a warm embrace, great love, and the respect you deserve."

“Since October 7, the Beitar family has lost many of its sons and daughters - people who sat with us in the stands, wore yellow and black, celebrated with us and shared our pain. It was important for us to come to them, one by one, today as well. To stand beside their graves, light a candle, pray in their memory and assure their families that their memory remains with us. Beitar is a family, and a family does not forget its sons," members of the Jerusalem supporters’ association wrote.