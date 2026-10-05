רומי גונן חושפת: סרטון החטיפה שלי לעזה | בלעדי

Former hostage Romi Gonen revealed on Sunday, for the first time, footage of her kidnapping and abduction to Gaza, describing the difficult emotions that resurface whenever she watches the video.

She shared the footage on her podcast, Romi Gonen’s New Life. In the video, Gonen is seen lying in the pickup truck in which she was taken to Gaza as she recounts the terrifying moments.

“I’m lying there, the sun is shining directly on me, my hair is blowing in the wind, and this is what’s happening inside the car. Seeing myself lying there like that, alive, it’s no longer just an image I had in my mind. It’s something real, alive and breathing. It’s crazy," she said.

Gonen described the fear and pain she experienced during the journey: “Everything I felt in those moments in the car was that I was already really scared at that point, really. My arm hurt, they were shouting all kinds of things, they hit me, but all that was going through my head was the pain. It wouldn’t let go of me."

Toward the end of the footage, Gonen noticed the moment when she opened her eyes. “Something about seeing myself open my eyes at that moment also gives me confirmation that I was conscious and aware of what was happening," she said.

According to Gonen, the moments surrounding her kidnapping continue to haunt her: “I wake up with it in the morning, I go to sleep with it at night. It’s in my dreams."