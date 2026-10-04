Israel will establish an embassy in Kinshasa, the capital of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, as the Congolese government prepares to move its embassy in Israel to Jerusalem.

Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar approved the opening of the Israeli embassy, with Kobi Shoshani appointed to serve as Israel’s ambassador to the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

Once the Congolese embassy is relocated to Jerusalem, the Congo will become the 11th country to maintain an embassy in Israel’s capital. The Foreign Ministry’s appointments committee also approved two additional diplomatic appointments.

Ambassador Sharon Bar-Li was appointed Israel’s ambassador to India, while also serving as a non-resident ambassador to Bhutan and Sri Lanka. Bar-Lee currently serves as deputy director-general of the Foreign Ministry’s Africa Division. She previously served as Israel’s ambassador to Ghana and as deputy ambassador to the United Kingdom.

Ronit Nudelman Perl was appointed Israel’s ambassador to Ghana, based in Accra, and will also serve as a non-resident ambassador to Liberia and Sierra Leone. She currently serves as chargé d’affaires in the Foreign Ministry’s Europe Division and previously headed the Civil Diplomacy Department and served as Israel’s consul in Boston.