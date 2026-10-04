The Al Qaeda terrorist organization praised the Omani terrorist who attempted to hijack and crash a Flydubai plane carrying over 150 Israelis last week and called on others to take up terrorism and follow his example, the New York Post reported.

“The war isn’t over yet - planes carrying Zionists, Americans and all the other infidels fighting against Islam are still hovering in the skies and can be targeted, as happened on September 11th and 30th," the terrorist organization wrote in Arabic.

The article continued: “America and the Zionists have far more enemies today than before. Perhaps a man who does not believe in God will target them and his operation will ultimately benefit Islam."

On Wednesday, 29-year-old co-pilot Hamam Al-Hamami stabbed Captain Smit Machchhar, the Indian pilot of the Israel-bound flight, and attempted to hijack the plane.

An Emirati official claimed that Al-Hamami did not merely intend to crash the aircraft, but planned to crash it into a high-rise building in Israel, in a plot modeled on the September 11 attacks which struck the World Trade Center in New York and the Pentagon in Washington DC. The target reportedly under consideration was the Azrieli Towers in Tel Aviv.

Captain Machchar fought back against Al-Hamami and managed to open the cockpit door, allowing some of the passengers to subdue and restrain the terrorist and prevent the plane from crashing.