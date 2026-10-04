The investigation into the attempted terrorist attack aboard the flydubai aircraft has expanded to include the other crew members who were on the plane. According to a report by Galai Tzahal, authorities in the United Arab Emirates are examining whether co-pilot Hammam al-Hammami, who is suspected of attempting to carry out the attack, acted alone or received assistance from someone on the flight crew.

As far as is known, in addition to Indian pilot Captain Smit Machchhar and co-pilot al-Hammami, there were six other crew members aboard the aircraft, including the flight attendants. UAE authorities are now examining the possibility that one of the crew members assisted the suspected terrorist during the incident.

In Israel, however, security officials currently prefer to focus the investigation on the co-pilot himself. They are leaving the examination of the possible involvement of the other crew members to authorities in the United Arab Emirates.

One detail being examined in connection with the investigation comes from the testimony of Yaniv Hayun, one of the heroes of the flight, who described what he saw when he reached the cockpit door. According to Hayun, a crew member was standing there at the time, and his behavior left Hayun uncertain about what he was doing.

“There was a crew member standing there who was wearing a white shirt. He was standing outside the cockpit, holding the cockpit door handle - and I don’t know whether he was trying to keep the door closed or open it," Hayun said.