Four protesters detained near the community of Kfar Tapuach in Samaria have been transferred to the Population and Immigration Authority ahead of a hearing on whether they should be expelled from Israel.

The four were detained Friday by IDF soldiers operating in the area on suspicion of involvement in a public-order disturbance. They were subsequently taken to the Ariel police station, where police questioned them on suspicion of disturbing public order and entering a closed military zone.

Police said that investigators had gathered sufficient evidence regarding their alleged conduct. The investigation materials were then transferred to the Population and Immigration Authority, which will hold a hearing and decide whether to issue expulsion orders.

The move was carried out as part of cooperation between security and law enforcement agencies aimed at preventing friction and public-order disturbances in Judea and Samaria. Police said the measures are intended to prevent provocative activity that could escalate into clashes.

“The Israel Police will continue to act decisively, using all of its authorities and in cooperation with security bodies and law enforcement authorities, in order to prevent and thwart incidents of friction and violence that may develop against a backdrop of incitement and agitation and lead to breaches of public order," police said.