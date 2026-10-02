The Flydubai co-pilot who attacked his captain and sent a flight bound for Tel Aviv into a near-fatal dive had previously been barred from flying in Oman over concerns about his ideological radicalization, The Wall Street Journal reported Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The Omani national was nevertheless hired by Flydubai and allowed to pilot the sensitive route between the United Arab Emirates and Israel. It remains unclear whether Oman informed other countries or airlines about its concerns or what form the pilot’s alleged radicalization took.

The UAE is investigating the incident. A UAE spokesperson declined to comment on the pilot’s history in Oman, saying it was necessary “to avoid prejudging the outcome of the investigation or interfering with its course." Flydubai and the Omani government did not respond to requests for comment.

The captain and co-pilot were flown to the UAE on Thursday from Saudi Arabia, where the aircraft made an emergency landing. Israeli authorities hope to question the attacker.

The flight nearly crashed Wednesday morning after the co-pilot stabbed the captain and sent the aircraft into a steep dive. Despite suffering serious injuries, the captain managed to open the cockpit door, enabling passengers and crew members to overpower the attacker. Two reserve pilots aboard the aircraft then succeeded in stabilizing the plane and landing it safely.

Flydubai has suspended its flights between Dubai and Tel Aviv until further notice following the incident.

Before the WSJ report was published, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Friday that investigators were examining whether the attacker had acted on behalf of another party.

"As time passes, the picture becomes clearer. Yaniv and his brave friends averted another 9/11," Netanyahu said. "The attacker underwent Islamist radicalization; he came to crash the plane with everyone inside. We are investigating whether he was sent, and whoever sent him will pay a very heavy price."

(Arutz Sheva-Israel National News' North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Simchat Torah and Shmini Atzeret in New York. The time posted automatically on all Israel National News articles, however, is Israeli time.)