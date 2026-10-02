ראש הממשלה בנימין נתניהו: ״ככל שהזמן עובר התמונה מתבהרת״

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday addressed the investigation into the attempted attack on a Flydubai flight, suggesting that authorities are examining whether the pilot involved was acting on behalf of another party.

"As time passes, the picture becomes clearer. Yaniv and his brave friends averted another 9/11," Netanyahu said. "The attacker underwent Islamist radicalization; he came to crash the plane with everyone inside. We are investigating whether he was sent, and whoever sent him will pay a very heavy price."

The remarks came as the United Arab Emirates publicly described the incident as an act of terror for the first time. UAE Minister Anwar Gargash referred to the attempted crash as "an act of terror" in a tweet. The UAE investigation into the incident remains ongoing.

Gargash praised Flydubai pilot Smit Machchhar after the pilot spoke with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday.

"The FlyDubai pilot deserves full credit," Gargash wrote. "In the face of a dangerous act of terror and a potential disaster, he embodied the true meaning of courage and responsibility. The professionalism and moral integrity he demonstrated in the most challenging circumstances make him a real hero."

He added a note of caution, writing: "Without endorsing interpretations or promoting conspiracy theories, alertness and caution remain essential in dealing with the dangers of extremism and terror."

(Arutz Sheva-Israel National News' North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Simchat Torah and Shmini Atzeret in New York. The time posted automatically on all Israel National News articles, however, is Israeli time.)