Captain Byron Bailey, an Australian aviation expert, was interviewed on local channel News24 about the attempted terror attack on the Flydubai flight which was making its way to Tel Aviv.

However, when Bailey explained that he was not surprised by the incident and explained that the core of the issue is the fact that Islam calls for the death of all Jews, the interviewer abruptly cut him off.

“I've flown in and out of Tel Aviv with the British airline a lot. I also flew many times out of Dubai. So I'm fairly aware of the whole situation, but how deep do you want to go into it? Because I hear them say, ‘Oh, we wonder what the motive is,’" said Bailey.

He continued, “Well, excuse me. In the Middle East, the motive is the fact that Islam calls for the death of Jews, all Jews. It's part of the core belief of Islam. This Royal Commission, this joke they had in Australia recently about antisemitism, just ignores the reality of what is the core belief of Islam, that all Jews must die until the world becomes pure, free of Jews."

“This was actually probably an act of religious devotion, where the guy took advantage of the fact that he could kill Jews and martyr himself in the process, because that's what they want to do," continued Bailey. However, at this point the interview cut him off and said to him, “Let's just stick to the technical aspect here."

(Arutz Sheva-Israel National News' North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Simchat Torah and Shmini Atzeret in New York. The time posted automatically on all Israel National News articles, however, is Israeli time.)