חרפה בגליל: תלש דגל ישראל, והציב שלט נגד ״ממשלת המחדל״.

An Israeli citizen was filmed on Friday removing an Israeli flag placed by Religious Zionist party activists near Majd al-Krum in the Galilee.

According to footage released by the party, the man took down the flag, carried it to his vehicle, placed it on the ground, and hung a protest flag in its place criticizing the 'Government of failure'.

The footage was recorded as activists returned to the area to rehang hundreds of Israeli flags along roads in the Galilee. The party said approximately 1,000 flags it had previously placed along roads in the region and near Majd al-Krum had been removed by local residents.

The party said it plans to expand the flag campaign throughout the Galilee, describing it as part of preparations to extend its “settlement revolution" from Judea and Samaria to the Negev and Galilee.

“This is a critical mission for the future of the State of Israel, and the party will carry it out as a work plan in the next term," the party said.