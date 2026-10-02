A group of Jewish teenagers who had gone to a wellspring near Kfar Tapuach and the Arab village of Yasuf in Samaria was attacked by Arab rioters on Thursday, according to the Israel Dog Unit (IDU) and Israeli security authorities. The rioters threw stones at the teenagers, lightly injuring one of them, and reportedly dragged one teenager toward a house on the outskirts of Yasuf.

IDU volunteers rushed to the scene amid the unrest and helped prevent the teenager from being taken into the village. They remained in the area until the Samaria Brigade commander and additional IDF forces arrived.

A violent altercation later began in several locations in Yasuf, where Arab rioters also confronted IDF forces. The military dispersed the rioters, including with tear gas, and opened fire during the confrontation after stones were thrown at the soldiers. The IDF said that there were confirmed hits, with PA media reporting one man dead from Israeli fire. An IDU drone operator arrived to assist the Israeli force, verify that the rioters had dispersed, and identify additional areas where unrest was taking place.

Police said officers from the Ariel police station and forensic investigators entered the scene alongside IDF forces to collect evidence and testimony as part of an investigation into the incident. The IDF said that security forces are continuing efforts to locate those who threw stones and identify additional suspects involved in the incident.