Thousands of haredi Jews marched through the streets of Jerusalem on Tuesday evening in a procession honoring draft evaders released from military prison in recent months.

The event began at the intersection of Brandeis and Bar-Ilan streets before moving toward Yehezkel and Shmuel HaNavi streets, with dozens of former detainees participating in the march.

During the procession, some participants carried signs referring to the IDF as an “enemy army." One sign read: “Free the hostages from Prison No. 10 who will never serve in the enemy army."

Organizers promised that each draft evader taking part in the rally would receive a financial grant of approximately 1,000 shekels.

Children attending the march were given gift bags printed with the message: “Welcoming ceremony for Torah prisoners who were privileged to be imprisoned for the ‘offense’ of preserving Judaism."