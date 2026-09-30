ירושלים: נהגת צנחה עם רכבה מגובה של כחמישה מטרים לתוך גינה

A driver was injured Wednesday after her car plunged five meters into a private garden in Jerusalem’s Gilo neighborhood, overturning on its side and trapping her inside.

Firefighters and rescue crews from the Jerusalem District Fire and Rescue Service were called to De la Pergola Street following reports of a road accident. Upon arrival, they discovered the driver trapped inside the vehicle after the fall.

Firefighters immediately began working to free her from the overturned vehicle. She was eventually extricated conscious and handed over to medical teams at the scene in light to moderate condition.

Incident commander Fire and Rescue Officer Omri Avraham said: “When we arrived at the scene, we saw a private vehicle that had overturned after plunging from a considerable height of about five meters into a yard."

“We acted quickly and carefully to free the driver who was trapped inside the vehicle. Fortunately, we were able to extricate her while she was conscious and hand her over for further medical treatment," he added.