תיעוד מרגעי האימה בטיסה של פליי דובאי כשהמטוס בצלילה

New footage has emerged showing Israeli passengers on a Tel-Aviv bound flydubai flight rushing towards the cockpit as the plane plummets before diverting to Saudi Arabia.

"What was that?" one female passenger can be heard asking in Hebrew. A male passenger responds, "One minute, one minute."

"What happened?" she asks.

The passengers then shriek as the plane's altitude drops sharply and suddenly, and she can be heard telling people, "Quiet, quiet, enough, enough," before the video cuts out.

Yitzhak Lieber, another passenger who was on the Flydubai flight, described how several Israeli passengers intervened after the stabbing in the cockpit and managed to remove the attacker.

"We are on the flight from Dubai. We took control here of the attacker with a knife who stabbed one of the pilots. We simply jumped in and a few of us pulled them out of the cockpit. Everything is fine now. We are probably landing in Saudi Arabia. You can see that I am okay."

According to Lieber, after the attacker was subdued, the passengers prepared for landing: "We will see what happens now. In just a few minutes we are landing. The terrorist has been neutralized."

"There is a pilot here who is seriously wounded. Apparently there is another pilot inside who is wounded, but he is managing to land the plane. There are two crew members from the aircraft."

He added that after taking control of the situation, the passengers made sure to separate the cockpit from the rest of the aircraft, stressing, "We made sure they closed the door."

Tzvika Manes, CEO of Bank Leumi’s Barak Leumi underwriting company, was among the passengers who entered the cockpit and overpowered the attacker, Calcalist reported. Manes confirmed the details and said that after screams were heard from the cockpit, he and two other passengers entered and neutralized the attacker.

According to Manes, the passengers were alerted by a relief pilot from Fiji after his wife heard the screams and drew his attention to what was happening. Manes said the pilot who was stabbed is from India, while the attacker is a pilot from Oman. "I am covered in blood. It was insane," he said.