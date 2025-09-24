An Israeli suffered a stroke on Wednesday while on a flight to Tel Aviv. The plane landed in Saudi Arabia with dozens of Israelis on board.

The flight was Flydubai FZ1125, which took off from Dubai International Airport at 4:17 p.m. The flight was scheduled to land at Ben-Gurion International Airport at 6:15 p.m. However, it landed in Saudi Arabia at around 5:45 p.m.

It was learned that the passenger who suffered the stroke is Israeli. The aircraft received exceptional clearance to land in Riyadh to tend to the passenger. The Israeli was taken for treatment at a local hospital. The plane has since taken off and is continuing on its way to Tel Aviv.