All 12 people aboard a plane that crashed near Butler, Missouri, on Sunday morning are believed to have died, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

The aircraft went down near Butler Memorial Airport along Business Interstate 49. Emergency responders, including state troopers, the Butler Police Department, and the Bates County Sheriff’s Office, quickly arrived at the scene.

Authorities have closed Business Interstate 49 in both directions while crews respond to the crash and investigate the incident. Officials have not provided an estimate for when the roadway will reopen.

Footage from the crash site showed smoke rising from the wreckage in a nearby field.

The Federal Aviation Administration has not yet issued a statement regarding the crash and did not immediately respond to requests for comment.