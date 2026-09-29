Rabbi Dr. Kenneth Brander, President and Rosh HaYeshiva of Ohr Torah Stone, a network of 32 Orthodox educational institutions, including an interfaith center and yeshivas that combine Torah study with army service, condemned the violence in the Palestinian Authority village of Jalud last night.

“The violence in Jalud last night is horrifying and must be unequivocally condemned. A tremendous chillul Hashem," Rabbi Brander said.

“Attacking a Palestinian village, setting homes and property on fire, and preventing a family from returning to its home cannot be justified or excused," he added.

Rabbi Brander stressed that the incident was particularly troubling because it occurred during Sukkot, a holiday whose Temple-era sacrifices included offerings on behalf of the nations of the world and whose traditions emphasize hospitality, generosity, and responsibility toward others.

“It is especially painful that this happened during Sukkot, a holiday which we brought sacrifices to the Temple, honoring all the nations of the world and whose tradition emphasizes welcoming guests, generosity, and our responsibility toward others," he said.

“There is nothing Jewish about terrorizing innocent people or taking the law into one’s own hands."

“Extremism cannot be answered with more extremism," Rabbi Brander continued. “Those responsible must be investigated and held accountable. Our commitment to security, integrity, and the rule of law must apply to everyone."