﻿Haftarat Parshat Chukat: The Argument That Persists﻿

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﻿﻿The haftarah for Parshat Chukat (Judges chapter 11) opens with a scene that feels strikingly familiar. Yiftach, the judge and ad hoc military leader of Gilad, dispatches messengers to reason with the king of Ammon, asking: “What do you have against us [you terrorize us], that you came to attack our land?" (v. 12). The Ammonite reply is direct and bellicose, raising grievances from close to three hundred years before: “Israel seized my lands when they came out of Egypt, from the Arnon to the Yabok and up to the Jordan. Now hand them back peacefully" (v. 13).

The Ammonite’s claim centers on the disputed Transjordanian territory of Gilad, the shared backdrop of both our parsha and our haftarah. It also reflects a familiar charge: that Israel holds land that does not rightly belong to us.

In Parshat Chukat, the Israelites navigate past the kingdoms of Edom and Moav, which both refuse entry to the Jewish people. Then the Israelites are forced into confrontation with Sichon, king of the Amorites, after he refuses their request for safe passage through his land and attacks them. Israel defeats Sichon and takes possession of his land- the very land whose ownership lies at the heart of the Ammonite complaint centuries later, in the haftarah.

Yiftach’s response to that complaint is one of the most precise and legally rigorous arguments in all of Tanakh.

He does not bluster or threaten, but marshals the facts. When Israel came out of Egypt, he reminds the Ammonite king, it sought peaceful transit through the region. When passage was refused, Israel went around; it did not seize a single inch of Moabite or Ammonite territory. It took instead the land of the Amorites: territory already conquered by Sichon, who then launched an unprovoked assault on the wandering and weary Israelites.

The conclusion is clear: A nation that attacks another in an attempt to annihilate it forfeits its claims to protection. Israel did not conquer out of ambition. It defended itself, and the land it now holds is the rightful fruit of that defense. Yiftach’s message to Ammon is therefore not a threat; it is a warning. Tend to your own land. Do not press claims that history does not support. Leave us in peace, enjoy your land and let us live in safety in the land that is ours.

The Ammonites, of course, do not listen. War follows, and Israel prevails.

Reading these passages today, their contemporary resonance is hard to ignore. Today, accusations abound: that the Jewish presence in their own land is illegitimate; that the wars Israel has been forced to fight were wars of conquest rather than survival. These arguments are all made today before biased international forums and news media with the same confidence and the same disregard for historical fact that the Ammonite king brought to his confrontation with Yiftach.

There is a consistency across history in the way our enemies engage us. Our obligation, beyond all else, remains to seek the truth, and to ensure the safety of our families and communities.

But as we all know, the haftarah does not end with Yiftach’s victory. It ends with a tragedy that carries its own lesson, one that speaks not to Israel’s enemies but to Israel itself.

When Yiftach returns home after the battle, he expects what any returning commander might reasonably expect: a grateful people, a jubilant reception, offerings brought in recognition of the victory. It seems to be precisely this expectation that drives him to vow to consecrate as a sacrifice the first thing to emerge from his house upon his return. But when he arrives, there are no crowds. There is only his daughter, coming out alone to meet him. The people , it appears, have never left their homes, and have never paused to acknowledge the man who secured their safety.

The tragedy of Yiftach’s daughter is well known and has been much discussed (see my comments https://ots.org.il/parshat-chukat-the-power-of-words-to-break-or-build/). But the tragedy of Yiftach’s reception deserves equal attention. A warrior’s bravery and sacrifice went unrecognized by those he had protected. A man who had given everything, grown up an outsider, defended his community was once again rejected and neglected.

We dare not make that same mistake. Our soldiers today return from battles no less deserving than Yiftach. They return carrying the physical and emotional weight of what they have seen and done in our defense. What they require is not symbolic gratitude, but sustained responsibility.. Mental health care, financial assistance, recognition, and gratitude are not optional gestures we extend to the heroes of the IDF.

While it is God who protects Israel, He does so through the hands and hearts of these men and women. Our obligation is to ensure that those hands are never left unsupported; that no one who defends our people returns to silence. And that support should not be just for a moment. It should last for as long as it is needed.

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Haftarat Parshat Balak: I Sent Miriam﻿

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﻿The connections between Parshat Balak and its haftarah, the prophecy of Micha, are layered and striking. Bilam’s oracles, delivered at Balak’s insistence, predict the flourishing and ultimate triumph of the Jewish people. Micha echoes that same vision, reminding us that it is not human power but, “as ample rains shower upon grass; they will not look to any man, nor place their hopes in humankind" (Micah 5:6): It is God who determines Israel’s destiny.

For those reading these words in the shadow of the current geopolitical moment, when Israel’s worldly alliances and maneuvering feel increasingly uncertain, this reminder carries particular weight.

But an equally resonant message in this haftarah can be gleaned from a single verse in which the prophet speaks in God’s voice directly to the people of Israel: “I redeemed you from the house of slavery; I sent Moshe, Aharon, and Miriam" (Micah 6:4). Three names; three leaders, set side by side, without hierarchy.

This matters enormously, not only in its ancient context, but in ours. In nearly every generation, debates arise about the role of women in Jewish communal leadership, and those debates often carry the implication that authentic Jewish leadership is primarily, or essentially, male. Micha’s verse cuts through these arguments with prophetic directness. It does not distinguish between the leaders it names. God sent all three.

Miriam’s path to that standing was unlike that of her brothers, and understanding it deepens the prophet’s claim. The Talmud teaches (Sotah 12a) that Miriam was the first of the three siblings to show signs of leadership, and she did so as a child. When her father, Amram, reeling from Pharaoh’s genocidal decrees, concluded that Israelite men should separate from their wives - better, he reasoned, not to bring children into a world of slavery and male offspring to a fate of death - it was his young daughter who stood up to him. She recognized that her father’s despair, however understandable, was itself a form of surrender. By speaking out against it, she engineered the circumstances that made Moshe’s birth and rescue possible.

At the crossing of the Yam Suf, the Torah designates Miriam as “the prophetess, sister of Aharon" (Exodus 15:20), a title that our Sages understood as placing her prophetic gifts on par with Aharon’s own. But her leadership took a distinctive form. While Moshe spoke and legislated from the front, Miriam led from within the community. She organized the women in song and dance, creating a shared experience of divine encounter that was participatory rather than hierarchical, welling up from below rather than descending from above.

This quality is crystallized in the symbol most closely associated with her: the well. Our Sages teach (Rashi on Numbers 20:2) that throughout the years of wandering a miraculous well accompanied Israel in the desert on Miriam’s merit, its waters sweet and unceasing for as long as she lived. The well is no accident as a symbol. Like Miriam herself, it does not announce itself with declarations or commands. It simply sustains, always present beneath the surface, quietly nourishing those who draw from it. Her very name encodes this quality: mar, bitterness, transformed into mayim, water and life.

In last week’s parsha, Chukat, Miriam dies, and the water disappears. What follows is not only a crisis of thirst, but a crisis of leadership. Moshe, who had overcome his struggles with speech to wield it with power, suddenly falters: he strikes the rock instead of speaking to it (Numbers 20:11).

It may not be coincidental that this failure comes so closely after Miriam’s death. While she lived, her constant, consistent, sustaining presence seems to have enabled something in Moshe himself, a capacity for connection and communication that he could not maintain alone. (I am grateful to my wife, Ruchie, for this insight.)

Micha understands this, and this is why he names all three leaders in one breath. Leadership in the Jewish world has never been, and must never become, the exclusive domain of one voice, one gender, or one model. There are forms of wisdom and strength that emerge from the lived experience and spiritual gifts of Jewish women, capacities a community cannot afford to sideline. As we seek leaders in this critical moment in our people’s history, we must look at the full breadth of our people: men and women alike who carry the courage of Miriam, the vision of Moshe, and the bridging spirit of Aharon.

This, in the end, is where Micha’s prophecy calls us. “What the Lord seeks from you: only to do justice, love goodness, and walk modestly with your God" (6:8). To walk toward that vision, we will need all the diversity of spiritual power that we can muster.

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