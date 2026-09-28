Devorah, the mother of a teenage girl living in Yavne'el, spoke to Kan News on Monday morning about her daughter's marriage at the age of 17 and what she described as a pattern of early marriages within the northern community.

According to Devorah, her daughter was 16 when she decided to move in with her father in Yavne'el. "Within three months, they had her engaged," she recalled.

"I told her, 'Stay engaged until you're 18 and one day old, and I'll make you a wedding.'"

Ultimately, Devorah explained, she chose not to confront her daughter out of fear that their relationship would be severed: "I knew that if I started a war, I would lose her. I didn't want to be in that situation."

The wedding was scheduled for the girl's 17th birthday. According to her mother, the ceremony was deliberately held in a private home to make it harder for authorities to locate it.

"They intentionally do it at home to confuse people, so the police won't catch on to it," she told Kan. "They hold it inside a house."

Police arrived during the event.

"I am considered the main and sole suspect in calling the police," she shared. "Since then, my daughter has completely ignored me."

Approximately two months after the wedding, Devorah discovered that her daughter was pregnant. She said she learned of the pregnancy through a notification from her health fund's app, explaining, "Because she's underage, she's listed in my app. It was a shock."

During the interview, Devorah alleged that early marriage is presented within the community as a way to prevent "sins" and address young people's urges. She also claimed that girls are encouraged from the ages of 14 and 15 to aspire to marriage, while those who remain unmarried at 17 or 18 face social pressure.

Devorah explained that she decided to speak publicly after remaining silent for approximately six months. According to her, the decision came after she learned that another minor in her extended family, approximately 15 and a half years old, had recently become engaged.