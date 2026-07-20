Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich addressed comments made by Rabbi Dov Lando, shared advice he received from Rabbi Yaakov Ariel, and praised the Religious Zionist approach.

Religious Zionism Party chairman and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich commented today (Monday) on remarks made by Rabbi Dov Lando, the leading figure of the Lithuanian Haredi community, during a talk at the Tefahot Hesder Yeshiva as part of a tour of the Galilee.

At the beginning of his remarks, Smotrich said he had been uncertain whether to respond.

"On a day like this, I can't begin without referring to what was said yesterday. It's a real dilemma-on the one hand, it's impossible to remain silent, and on the other hand, it's impossible to speak, because we are careful to show the utmost respect for our sages."

Smotrich said that he had consulted Rabbi Yaakov Ariel and asked for his advice. According to the minister, Rabbi Ariel replied that "above all, on the eve of Tisha B'Av, one should recite the verse: 'Who is the man who desires life, who loves days that he may see good? Guard your tongue from evil and your lips from speaking deceit.'"

The minister then chose to focus on the positive message and on the path of Religious Zionism and its study halls.

"Beyond that, I simply want to speak about the positive. We thank You that You have granted us a place among those who sit in this house of study-a house of study of the Torah of the Land of Israel, living and radiant; a Torah whose ways are ways of pleasantness and not of destruction; a Torah that sees the State of Israel as the beginning of redemption."

Smotrich also addressed the integration of Torah study with military service and public service.

"It is a Torah that sees participation in the great mitzvah of fighting to defend Israel from its enemies as one of the loftiest commandments. It is a Torah that teaches self-sacrifice for the Land of Israel and for the preservation of faith. And by virtue of its broad vision, it assumes responsibility for every sphere of activity in the State of Israel."