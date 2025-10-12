Tens of thousands of worshippers gathered at the Western Wall Plaza in Jerusalem for the second traditional Priestly Blessing ceremony held during the intermediate days of the Sukkot holiday (the Feast of Tabernacles).

The event was attended by Israel’s Chief Rabbis; Rabbi Shmuel Rabinowitz, rabbi of the Western Wall and holy sites; Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Lion; Hamas captivity survivors; and families of current hostages.

ברכת כהנים של שחרית בכותל הקרן למורשת הכותל המערבי

Alongside the holiday prayers, special psalms of praise and thanksgiving will be recited in anticipation of the hostages’ expected release.

Shacharit (the morning prayer) began at 8:45 a.m., and its Priestly Blessing took place at 9:30 a.m. The Musaf prayer began at 10:15 a.m., and its Priestly Blessing ceremony at 10:30 a.m.

At 10:40 a.m. the crowd will recite a special prayer for the return of the hostages, the safety of IDF soldiers and security forces, the healing of the wounded, and peace and security for Israel.