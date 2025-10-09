Tens of thousands of worshippers gathered at the Western Wall Plaza in Jerusalem for the traditional Birkat Kohanim (Priestly Blessing) ceremony held during the intermediate days of Sukkot holiday (Feast of Tabernacles).

The event is attended by Israel's Chief Rabbis, the rabbi of the Western Wall and Holy Sites, the Mayor of Jerusalem, former hostages, and families of hostages.

The Mussaf prayer began 10:15 a.m., followed by Birkat Kohanim at 10:30 a.m.

At 10:40 a.m., a special prayer was recited for the return of the hostages, the safety of IDF soldiers and security forces, the healing of the wounded, and peace and security for Israel.