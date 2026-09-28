תיעוד: צלף חמאס חוסל בדרום הרצועה צילום: דובר צה"ל

On Sunday, the IDF struck in the southern Gaza Strip and eliminated a Hamas sniper who advanced attacks against IDF troops and Israeli civilians and worked to rebuild Hamas' abilities, systematically violating the ceasefire.

The IDF identified the Hamas sniper as terrorist Adi Adli Abd Al-Aaser, eliminated in an aerial strike after he presented a threat to the troops.

"Prior to the strike, steps were taken to mitigate harm to civilians, including the use of precise munitions and aerial surveillance," the IDF stressed.

"IDF troops under the Southern Command are deployed in the area in accordance with the agreement and will continue to operate to remove any immediate threat."