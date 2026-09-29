Izz al-Din al-Baik, the commander of the Northern Gaza Strip Brigade in Hamas's military wing, was eliminated early Tuesday morning in a targeted strike in western Gaza City, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz have confirmed.

According to local reports, Israeli warplanes struck a hideout where al-Baik was with heavy bombs, destroying the entire complex and eliminating the terrorist.

Al-Baik is seen as one of the major official figures in the terrorist group's military council, overseeing the combat and defense in Gaza City.

He is the third Hamas brigade commander to be eliminated this month, following the commanders of the Rafah Brigade and Khan Yunis Brigade.