Efforts by Qatar to mediate between the United States and Iran have failed to produce a breakthrough, with both sides maintaining positions that have left the negotiations at an impasse, three sources familiar with the talks told Axios on Tuesday.

The lack of progress has strengthened concerns that the diplomatic stalemate could eventually lead to renewed military confrontation. US officials believe President Donald Trump could potentially order a return to major combat operations after the midterm elections.

Qatari mediators intend to continue their efforts but are becoming increasingly frustrated with both Washington and Tehran, according to two of the sources cited by Axios. On Monday, Qatari mediator Ali al-Thawadi spent several hours in New York meeting with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and his delegation. A source familiar with the discussions said the sides examined a two-page Qatari compromise proposal.

According to two other sources, the proposal sought to bridge Iran’s demand that the US lift its naval blockade and Washington’s insistence on receiving concessions from Tehran regarding its nuclear program.

Later Monday, al-Thawadi met in Washington with Trump envoy Jared Kushner and other US officials, with Vice President Vance participating in part of the meeting. The White House declined to comment.

The talks initially appeared more promising. On Monday morning, US officials briefed several news organizations, including Axios, that the discussions were “positive and constructive" and that Iran “indicated they are flexible on the nuclear issues." Officials also said Trump was prepared to consider sanctions relief and the release of frozen Iranian funds in exchange for concrete steps to scale back Tehran’s nuclear program.

Hours later, however, while Qatari officials were still at the White House, Trump wrote on Truth Social that he had offered Iran nothing.

One source said the negotiations had made no significant progress on Monday. “It is stuck. The Iranians are asking for things the US can't accept and the US thinks it is winning so there is no need for compromise," the source told Axios.

Iranian Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council Mohsen Rezaei said Tuesday that Tehran had already presented its conditions to Washington, while accusing Trump of being unable to make a decision.

“Trump is incapable of making a decision," Rezaei said, according to Iranian media. “Trump is trapped in a quagmire in which he can neither negotiate nor fight."