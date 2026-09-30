The United States announced new sanctions Tuesday against 10 individuals and entities in five countries accused of helping Iran acquire components for its weapons programs, further increasing economic pressure on Tehran, reported the dpa news agency.

The US Treasury Department said the targets, located in China, Hong Kong, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Turkey, will face restrictions that freeze any assets under US jurisdiction and bar US persons from conducting transactions with them.

According to the department, those sanctioned were involved in procuring weapons components for Iran’s Defence Ministry.

Washington said the measures are intended to make it more difficult for Iran to rebuild its weapons capabilities while raising the costs for companies and individuals involved in supplying Tehran with military-related equipment.

The latest action adds to a broader US sanctions campaign targeting entities accused of supporting Iran. Previous sanctions have included Russia’s second-largest bank, VTB, and Turkey’s Golden Global Bank, along with individuals and organizations accused of providing support to the Kataib Hezbollah militia in Iraq and Hezbollah in Lebanon.

The United States has also targeted Iran’s aviation sector, with 27 Iranian airlines now listed under US sanctions. Among the carriers sanctioned are Kish Airlines, Iran Airtour and ATA Airlines.