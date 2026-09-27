An investigation into the death of renowned Greek singer Giorgos Mazonakis is causing shock in Greece, with new details emerging in recent days about events at a private clinic in Athens during the hours before his death.

Among the unusual findings being examined by investigators are searches using artificial intelligence tools for information on how to revive a patient, alerts issued by the medical device being used to treat the singer before an ambulance was called, and deleted information and images recovered from electronic devices during the investigation.

Mazonakis, one of Greece’s best-known singers, died on September 9 at the age of 54 after suffering cardiac arrest while undergoing plasmapheresis at a private clinic in the Kolonaki district of central Athens. He was transported to Alafis Hospital without a pulse and unable to breathe independently. Resuscitation efforts continued at the hospital but were unsuccessful.

One of the findings that has attracted considerable attention in Greece emerged from an examination of electronic devices seized during the investigation. According to Greek media reports, investigators found searches conducted using artificial intelligence tools seeking instructions on how to save a patient’s life. Authorities are examining the searches as they attempt to reconstruct the precise timeline and determine what actions were taken by medical staff as Mazonakis’s condition deteriorated.

The investigation has uncovered additional digital evidence. According to reports, police recovered a deleted image from one of the doctors’ phones showing Mazonakis undergoing plasmapheresis. Investigators also recovered deleted entries from the clinic’s electronic appointment system. Authorities are examining the circumstances surrounding the deletion of the material and whether it is relevant to the events surrounding the singer’s death.

The digital evidence is only one aspect of the investigation. Information retrieved from the plasmapheresis machine itself indicated that the first alert was recorded shortly after treatment began. The alert was reportedly acknowledged by the operator, but the treatment continued, with additional alerts subsequently recorded. Another report in the newspaper said approximately 50 minutes elapsed between the first alert and the calling of an ambulance.

In light of the findings, prosecutors tightened the charges against the doctors who operate the clinic. They were initially accused of exposing a patient to danger resulting in death. The charges were later upgraded to an offense involving causing death with possible intent through negligence. The doctors deny the allegations, maintaining that they acted in an effort to save Mazonakis’s life. Following their interrogation, they were placed in pretrial detention.

Investigators are also examining why plasmapheresis was performed at the clinic. The facility offered treatments associated with longevity and anti-aging, but was reportedly not authorized to perform the procedure Mazonakis underwent. Plasmapheresis involves separating plasma from a patient’s blood and returning the processed blood components to the body, and requires appropriate equipment and medical supervision.

The investigation has also expanded to the clinic’s staff. A nurse who worked at the facility recently testified before a judicial investigator and reportedly said she was aware that Mazonakis had been given sedation. Her testimony forms part of the investigation into which substances were administered to the singer before he collapsed and what occurred inside the treatment room.

Authorities are continuing to collect testimony from other employees. One nurse reportedly told investigators that while Mazonakis was undergoing treatment in one room, another patient was receiving plasmapheresis in an adjacent room. The clinic’s receptionist was also summoned for additional questioning after investigators identified contradictions between different accounts given during the investigation.

Despite the growing body of evidence, the precise cause of Mazonakis’s death has not yet been conclusively established. The autopsy did not provide a definitive answer, and authorities are awaiting toxicology results and additional laboratory tests. As a result, the relationship between the treatment Mazonakis received, the actions of the doctors, and the cardiac arrest that caused his death remains under investigation.