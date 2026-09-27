The IDF and ISA on Sunday morning confirmed the elimination of a Hamas terrorist who held nine Israelis captive in Gaza.

According to the IDF, a Tuesday strike in northern Gaza led to the successful elimination of Hamas terrorist Muhammad Hamad Muhammad Gabain, a commander in Hamas' military wing.

Throughout the war, Gabain was involved in holding hostages Ziv Berman, Gali Berman, Eitan Mor, Liri Albag, Agam Berger, Matan Angrest, Omri Miran, Keith Siegel and Alon Ohel in Hamas captivity in the Gaza Strip.

Recently, Gabain advanced attacks against IDF troops and Israeli civilians and operated to restore the terrorist organization’s capabilities, in systematic violation of the ceasefire. The IDF therefore eliminated him in an airstrike, in order to remove the threat he posed.

"Prior to the strike, steps were taken to mitigate harm to civilians, including the use of precise munitions and aerial surveillance," the IDF added. "The security forces under the Southern Command remain deployed in the area in accordance with the agreement and will continue to operate to remove any immediate threat."