IDF strikes Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon

The IDF on Saturday night struck Hezbollah infrastructure in response to an explosive drone launched toward IDF soldiers in the Security Zone.

"Overnight (Saturday), Hezbollah terrorists launched an explosive drone toward IDF soldiers operating in the Security Zone in southern Lebanon," the IDF confirmed. "No injuries were reported."

In response, the IDF struck Hezbollah targets in several areas in southern Lebanon. Among the targets struck were sites used by Hezbollah terrorists to launch explosive drones and anti-tank missiles toward IDF soldiers, as well as additional terrorist infrastructure.

Stressing that it "will continue to operate to remove immediate threats," the IDF warned, "Any use of force from Lebanese territory in order to harm Israeli civilians or IDF soldiers will be met with a decisive response."

"The IDF remains committed to the agreement between Israel and Lebanon."