A preemptive operation in the Yarmouk Basin led Syrian security services to detain three individuals affiliated with Hezbollah who were allegedly preparing rocket launches in Daraa province, state media reported on Tuesday.

According to the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA), the General Intelligence Directorate, in coordination with Internal Security Forces, tracked the suspects as they assembled launcher systems intended to disrupt regional stability. A Telegram update from the Internal Security Forces revealed only the initials of those apprehended.

While officials have not disclosed the intended targets, they confirmed that the rocket apparatuses were dismantled. The suspects remain in custody pending judicial referral as investigations proceed.

This operation follows several prior announcements by Syrian officials regarding the disruption of Hezbollah-aligned cells operating within the country, claims the Lebanon-based terror group consistently refutes.

The incident comes amidst a broader crackdown on illegal weapons transit across Syrian borders. On July 16, the Interior Ministry reported seizing a substantial contraband shipment near the border with Iraq. The intercepted gear - which included drones, long-range projectiles, and guided anti-tank missiles - was reportedly routed through Syria toward Lebanon for Hezbollah.

Days later, authorities stopped a second attempt to transport ammunition across the border into Lebanon.

Further interdictions occurred on August 8, when joint security operations in Tartous confiscated an additional stash of assault rifles, RPG rounds, and varied ammunition targeted for Lebanese transport.

Following the collapse of Bashar Al-Assad’s government in December 2024, Syria's leadership has maintained a policy forbidding the use of domestic territory for arms trafficking or operations that jeopardize internal or regional security.