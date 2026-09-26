Bezalel Zini, who is charged with serious offenses in the Gaza smuggling affair and has been under house arrest for approximately six months, has requested permission to leave home to attend a family gathering.

According to i24NEWS, Bezalel requested six hours' leave on Tuesday to attend a family gathering at the home of his older brother, Shin Bet chief David Zini, in Jerusalem's Har Homa neighborhood.

Zini's attorneys noted that he had previously been permitted to attend family gatherings during holidays. This time, however, the prosecution, which had approved other temporary releases from house arrest in the past, strongly opposed the request.

Last week, it was reported that Zini had requested to be released from house arrest, arguing, among other things, that his brother's sensitive position required him to exercise extra caution himself.

Now, with that request still pending, Zini is seeking permission to leave house arrest and attend the family gathering at the Shin Bet chief's home..