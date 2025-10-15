The grandmother of a right-wing activist placed under a nighttime house arrest order was arrested last week after her grandson returned home late due to a mechanical failure in the vehicle he was driving.

Officers from the Zevulun police station detained the grandmother and brought her to the station. She was released only after her grandson arrived home.

According to the Honenu organization, a new practice has recently been implemented in which the security authorities require residents of Judea and Samaria who have been issued restraining orders barring them from these areas, along with nighttime house arrest orders, to reside at their grandparents’ homes. This is often done without consulting the grandparents in advance regarding their ability to accommodate such arrangements. In one reported case, police officers arrived at a grandparent’s home during the night to verify the activist’s presence, thereby disturbing the elderly residents’ rest.

Attorney Adi Kedar of Honenu, who represents the activist, condemned the arrest. “This is a distorted practice employed by the security establishment under the direction of the Shin Bet,” he stated. “After casually abolishing the requirement for a preliminary hearing prior to issuing such severe restraining orders, the authorities are now unilaterally deciding where detainees will be held, without any consultation with their grandparents-elderly individuals who are often unprepared to host grandchildren under detention. It is time to bring an end to the Shin Bet’s persecution of this sector of the Israeli population.”