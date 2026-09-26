The IDF on Saturday struck a weapons storage facility belonging to the Hezbollah terrorist organization in the Sejoud area of southern Lebanon.

The strike was carried out to remove a threat: the facility stored weapons that were used to target IDF soldiers operating in the Security Zone.

"The IDF will continue to operate to remove immediate threats," a statement read.

"Any use of force from Lebanese territory in order to harm Israeli civilians or IDF soldiers will be met with a decisive response.

"The IDF remains committed to the agreement between Israel and Lebanon."