Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared Thursday that Israel would continue its campaign against Iran and its terrorist proxies, saying that the Iranian regime would ultimately fall and that Israel would eliminate Hamas and continue acting against Hezbollah.

Speaking at the ISA 2025 Outstanding Personnel Ceremony at the President’s Residence, Netanyahu praised the Israel Security Agency’s operations in Judea and Samaria and the Gaza Strip, as well as its cooperation with the IDF and other security services.

“In Judea and Samaria, there were a thousand thwarted attacks. That means a thousand attempts to murder our people and phenomenal successes," Netanyahu said. “These successes were achieved thanks to your work and your cooperation with the IDF and all the security services."

Turning to the fighting against Hamas, Netanyahu said Israel was continuing to close in on the terrorist organization despite predictions that Hamas would become protected from further Israeli action.

“In the Gaza Strip, we are witnessing a phenomenon that I think surprises everyone. Of course, we entered Gaza, we are closing in on Hamas, and it was said that ‘Hamas will now be protected, it will be immune.’ The exact opposite is happening."

Netanyahu said Israel was continuing to target those responsible for the October 7 massacre.

“We are also settling accounts with those murderers who murdered our people, our daughters, our women and our children on October 7. And we are settling accounts with those who still remain. Not many remain, because we are dealing with them."

“When we tell the terrorists, ‘No one is immune. We will reach all of you,’ you are actually putting that into practice," he told the ISA personnel.

The Prime Minister said Iran and its proxies still seek Israel’s destruction, although he argued that their ability to carry out that goal has been severely weakened.

“The enemy is not static, and things change. The desire of Iran and its proxies to destroy the State of Israel, that desire has not disappeared, it has simply weakened. Their ability to carry it out has been very severely degraded," he said.

“We have done most of the work, but there is still work left to complete - and we will complete it."

Netanyahu then vowed that Israel would defeat its principal enemies.

“We will eliminate Hamas, and first and foremost, we will defeat the regime in Iran. We will bring it down. It will fall. We will also deal with Hezbollah, and it too will fall."

Netanyahu praised the ISA’s technological capabilities and its operations in Judea and Samaria and Gaza, telling those honored at the ceremony that their work demonstrated the organization’s effectiveness.

“I know, based on what you have done in Judea and Samaria, based on what you have done in the Gaza Strip, and on the groundbreaking technological work you are doing, that you are outstanding - the honorees here today and all the outstanding personnel of the Israel Security Agency."

Addressing ISA Director David Zini, Netanyahu added: “David Zini, you lead a robust, strong and committed force, and above all else - a successful one."

“Thank you very much. Happy New Year," the Prime Minister concluded.