An IDF engineering vehicle on Saturday drove over an explosive device belonging to the Hezbollah terrorist organization in the Security Zone in southern Lebanon.

As a result, two IDF soldiers were lightly injured and were evacuated to receive medical treatment. Their families have been notified.

In response, the IDF struck terrorist infrastructure in several areas in southern Lebanon. "Among the targets struck were observation posts and infrastructure from which Hezbollah terrorists operated to advance and execute attacks against IDF soldiers," the IDF reported.

In response to incident: IDF struck Hezbollah infrastructure in southern Lebanon

"IDF soldiers continue to be deployed in the Security Zone in southern Lebanon in accordance with the agreement, and will continue to operate to remove threats to Israeli civilians and IDF soldiers.

"The IDF is currently operating, and will continue to operate with determination against Hezbollah's repeated attempts to harm IDF soldiers."