Master Sergeant (res.) Ofek Moalem, 23, of Jerusalem, who was killed in an operational accident in the Gaza Strip, together with Master Sergeant (res.) Nadav Kali, will be laid to rest Friday afternoon in the military section of the Mount Herzl cemetery in Jerusalem.

He is survived by his parents, his twin brother, and a sister.

Roy, a close friend of Ofek, eulogized him in a conversation with Ynet.

“Ofek and I have been best friends since we were born. He volunteered to help everyone and never complained. I never heard him say anything bad; he was always positive. Last week, our whole group got together, and he told us that he was really happy in the reserves. Since Ofek was discharged, he did a tremendous number of reserve-duty days, even when he didn’t have orders, and during the past year, when he was a student, he would choose to volunteer. He really loved his friends and reserve duty. During his second round, he became a commander in the reserves. He told me that he couldn’t sit on the sidelines and not work hard."

Avshalom Nachmani, who was Ofek’s homeroom teacher during his final years of high school, also spoke about his special character.

“A tall, well-built young man. Intelligent, shy and modest. The first to volunteer to help. He was an excellent, curious student. COVID caught him at the height of high school, and nevertheless he continued studying with the utmost seriousness. He joined every Zoom session and submitted every assignment. He really was something special. Unassuming and outstanding."

Nadav Kali, 24, is survived by his parents, two brothers, and his partner. He lived in the community of Har Halutz, across the street from his former classmate, Staff Sergeant Itay Saadon, who fell in the Gaza Strip in November 2023. Kali will be laid to rest Friday afternoon at the Misgav cemetery.

The two were killed Thursday in the explosion of an IDF drone in the northern Gaza Strip.

An initial investigation into the incident found that it occurred at approximately 4:00 p.m. during a planned operational activity by the 7007th Battalion in the northern Gaza Strip.

The two reservists, who had been trained to operate drones, were stationed at a post near Beit Hanoun and were operating two explosive drones. The first launch reached its target, while the second drone crashed inside the military post.

The soldiers approached the drone and apparently picked it up, at which point it exploded, critically wounding both of them.

The two received medical treatment at the scene and were evacuated by helicopter in critical condition to Barzilai Medical Center in Ashkelon. Doctors fought to save their lives but were ultimately forced to pronounce them dead.

The incident is under investigation, and all possibilities are being examined, including whether the explosion resulted from communications interference. This is despite the defense establishment’s assessment that Hamas does not possess the capability to take control of military drones.